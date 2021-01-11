(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing Dr.Amjad Ali Monday said people of Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Batkhela have rejected the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a public meeting on occasion of joining of several political activists in PTI of Union Council Kotah, district Swat, the provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not giving NRO to anyone.

The rulers in past the rulers used to make people fool through hallow slogans but the people have proved that the agenda and politics of PDM have reached to logical end.

The provincial minister said that in past these politicians accused each other for corruption, but now they have joined hands for NRO and to hide their corruption.

He said that despite offering cash and vehicles people are not coming to their rallies.

He said that due to struggle of incumbent government against corruption and provision of relief and services, people are joining PTI.

He said, the pattern of the politics of Imran Khan had created awareness in the people and today instead of lip services they believe in actual service.