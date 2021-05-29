UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Rejected PDM's Narrative: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

People rejected PDM's narrative: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people of the country have rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement], as they are fully aware of the agenda of these political parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people of the country have rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement], as they are fully aware of the agenda of these political parties.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that such rejected elements were trying hard for getting an NRO [secret deal], but as long as Imran Khan was the prime minister, they would not get any relaxation or concession and those who remained involved in looting the national resources would be held accountable.

He termed the PDM an alliance of failed and incompetent politicians. They did not dare hold a long march or tender resignations from the assemblies, and they also have no courage to run any campaign or movement against the government.

Usman Buzdar said that the PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Long March Alliance From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ICC World Test C'ship final next month

2 minutes ago

DCC reviews development schemes progress in Kasur ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers arrest accused involved in crimes using po ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Says EU 'Spineless,' 'Out of Touch With Real ..

2 minutes ago

Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

1 hour ago

54,394 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kasur distri ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.