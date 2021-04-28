UrduPoint.com
People Rejected PDM's Negative Designs: CM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

People rejected PDM's negative designs: CM

The people have rejected the negative political designs of the PDM and the future of those giving dates of holding a long march and tendering resignations had been dimmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The people have rejected the negative political designs of the PDM and the future of those giving dates of holding a long march and tendering resignations had been dimmed.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The CM said that the opposition was entrapped in a blind alley with no face-saving.

Regrettably, the opposition had no future strategy as PDM was busy in lip-service only, he added.

Those dreaming of destabilising the government, had been defeated and the PTI government was stronger than before, CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government will complete its term adding thatthe PTI will also win the next elections.

