People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary Friday said that people have rejected the politics of hate and division in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary Friday said that people have rejected the politics of hate and division in the country. They are cognizant and stand for the cause of Pakistan.

Danyal Chaudhary, during his visit to Rawalpindi's Cantonment areas met with people and inquired about their issues.

He assured the public of the government's commitment to provide maximum relief for the people. He also directed the relevant quarters to immediate redress the issue of the citizens.

He said, "People have rejected the politics of hate, division and mayhem" adding that people have seen off the politics of riots.

Danyal emphasized that the people stand with Pakistan, choosing to support unity and peace over those who promote hate and mayhem.