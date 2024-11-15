Open Menu

People Rejected Politics Of Hate, Riots; Danyal Chaudhary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary Friday said that people have rejected the politics of hate and division in the country

Danyal Chaudhary, during his visit to Rawalpindi's Cantonment areas met with people and inquired about their issues.

He assured the public of the government's commitment to provide maximum relief for the people. He also directed the relevant quarters to immediate redress the issue of the citizens.

He said, "People have rejected the politics of hate, division and mayhem" adding that people have seen off the politics of riots.

Danyal emphasized that the people stand with Pakistan, choosing to support unity and peace over those who promote hate and mayhem.

