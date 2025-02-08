People rejected PTI flopped show at Swabi: Engr Amir Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that people have rejected the flopped show of the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf at Swabi that has unnerved the PTI leadership.

In a statement here, Engr Amir Muqam claimed that PTI was not a political party and its extremist politics were fully exposed before the masses.

He said that sons of PTI Chairman was enjoying life at UK while children of the poor people are being provoked to violence.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people knew that PTI has wasted 3.5 years in centre and 11 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and failed to deliver for masses.

He claimed that PTI wants to repeat May 9 like chaos that exposed its negative agenda.

The Federal Minister said that elements involved in May 9 violence was enemy of Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam advised CM KP to focus on the province rather wasting time, saying that even the PTI Govt's ministers spoke on corruption and poor governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that we strongly believed in better service of people and development while PTI's agenda was to create instability in the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa wanted development and stability and not chaos.

