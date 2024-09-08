People rejected PTI narrative of anarchy: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not managed to get people in today’s procession because commoners rejected their narrative of anarchy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he claimed that Pakistani citizens, particularly those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, had rejected the PTI's "Jalsa".

PTI failed to manage a few thousand people even after using all the government resources of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, he added.

He said that the speeches in the rally were provoking the public for anarchy, especially Chief Minister KP's speech, which was the planning of another 9 May.

Considering such violent speeches and PTI's past conduct, it was the responsibility of the government to take security measures in Islamabad, he added.