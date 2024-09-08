Open Menu

People Rejected PTI Narrative Of Anarchy: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM

People rejected PTI narrative of anarchy: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not managed to get people in today’s procession because commoners rejected their narrative of anarchy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he claimed that Pakistani citizens, particularly those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, had rejected the PTI's "Jalsa".

PTI failed to manage a few thousand people even after using all the government resources of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, he added.

He said that the speeches in the rally were provoking the public for anarchy, especially Chief Minister KP's speech, which was the planning of another 9 May.

Considering such violent speeches and PTI's past conduct, it was the responsibility of the government to take security measures in Islamabad, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jalsa Rana SanaUllah Rawalpindi May Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

24 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

24 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

24 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

24 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

24 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

24 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

24 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

24 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

24 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan