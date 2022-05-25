UrduPoint.com

People Rejected PTI's 'bloody March': Daniyal Aziz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Wednesday said the masses had rejected the "bloody march" of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as evident from lukewarm response from across the country

"Imran Khan had made towering claims of bringing 2 million people to Islamabad, but on the contrary only a few hundred are marching with him," Daniyal Aziz said while addressing a press conference along with Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

He thanked the people of Punjab for rejecting Imran Khan's long march as it was aimed at creating chaos and anarchy in the country. The situation in Balochistan and Sindh also remained peaceful as no political activity was witnessed there.

He said the PTI chairman was in fact seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like relief for himself and his companions to avoid the accountability process which had been initiated against the loot and plunder committed in Punjab during the PTI government's tenure.

Tariq Fazal said the government erected obstacles to protect the life and property of the citizens as Imran and his cohorts themselves announced in public gatherings that there would be a "bloody march".

He lashed out at the PTI leadership for its wrong economic policies which had ruined economy, increased inflation and hiked Dollar price.

The PTI while being into power had not only harmed the national interests but also caused damage to country's foreign policy, he added.

