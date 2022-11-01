UrduPoint.com

People Rejected PTI's So Called Long March: Talal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the people had rejected the so called long march of the PTI by not becoming a part of it

Talking to the media here, he said that the people were well aware that the PTI's long march was aimed at achieving personal objectives and was not about public issues.

A very few number of people could be seen at the PTI's long awaited march against their claims of bringing hundreds of thousands people, he mentioned.

The PML-N government was burning midnight oil to resolve the prevailing challenges created by the previous corrupt and incompetent government of the PTI, he said, adding that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term and the general elections would be held on time.

Commenting on PTI's demands, Talal Chaudhry said that the Parliament was the appropriate forum to discuss and resolve all issues of national importance and they (PTI) should use that forum rather doing politics of agitation on roads.

He said that the provincial government of Punjab led by Parvez Elahi was least concerned to resolve public issues but it was focusing to protect personal interests only.

