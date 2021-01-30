UrduPoint.com
People Rejected To PDM's Narrative: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:37 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday said the people had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) narrative against the national institutions and the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday said the people had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) narrative against the national institutions and the government.

Talking to a private tv channel, she said the opposition was the group of rejected people who were claiming that they would tender resignations from the assemblies .

She said Maryam Nawaz was an un-elected women who was leading the PDM and she was declaring people of land mafia as the party's asset.

Zartaj Gul said the people were showing full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as not a single corruption case was registered against him (PM) but on other hand the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had registered several corruption cases against each other during their government tenures.

Replying to a question, she said the government wanted to bring transparency in the up-coming Senate elections it was stressing to hold elections through show of hands.

She said the senior leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F had minused Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the party.

