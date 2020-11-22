UrduPoint.com
People Rejected Treacherous Narrative Of Opposition: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Gujranwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the people of Pakistan had totally rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition.

These views were expressed by her while addressing the media here on Sunday. She said the opposition's only agenda was to create chaos and unrest in the country. She said that those who filled their coffers by plundering and looting the country could not hoodwink the people of Pakistan anymore.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is making every possible effort to end the hereditary politics and the day is not far away when the dignified people of Gujranwala will be free from political slavery.

She said that a cabal of cronies was telling lies day and night just to please and defend the corruption of "Calbri Queen.

" However, she added the corrupt could not escape from the court of people by indulging in mudslinging on the government. While seeing tightening of noose round the corrupt elements, the opposition was making hue and cry, she added. She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an alliance of rejected elements, who were neither faithful nor loyal to the country.

Addressing Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, she said that the opposition should join hands with the government to battle the second wave of corona and for implementation of the standard operative procedures (SOPs) to prevent corona instead of holding rallies. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing with each passing day; therefore, I suggest the opposition not to put people's lives at stake," she added.

