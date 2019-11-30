People rejects elements doing politics of chaos: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said masses had rejected the elements practising politics of chaos as they were not sincere with the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said masses had rejected the elements practising politics of chaos as they were not sincere with the country.

The chief minister said such elements had been exposed badly before the people. Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians should read the writing on the wall and shun the negative politics.

In a statement issued here, he said the development of the country and prosperity of its people was objective of the present government.

He said the PTI government had pulled the country out of economic crisis and the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would fulfill all the promises made with the people.

The chief minister said the government had put the country on right direction and it was moving towards durable development. People of the country had given five years mandate to PTI and government would complete its tenure, he added.

He said those hatching conspiracies for destabilizing the country would not succeed.

He said corruption of the previous governments had made all the institutions insolvent. Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the giants of corruption and the country would be free from corruption under his leadership, he added.