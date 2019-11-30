UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Rejects Elements Doing Politics Of Chaos: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

People rejects elements doing politics of chaos: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said masses had rejected the elements practising politics of chaos as they were not sincere with the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said masses had rejected the elements practising politics of chaos as they were not sincere with the country.

The chief minister said such elements had been exposed badly before the people. Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians should read the writing on the wall and shun the negative politics.

In a statement issued here, he said the development of the country and prosperity of its people was objective of the present government.

He said the PTI government had pulled the country out of economic crisis and the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would fulfill all the promises made with the people.

The chief minister said the government had put the country on right direction and it was moving towards durable development. People of the country had given five years mandate to PTI and government would complete its tenure, he added.

He said those hatching conspiracies for destabilizing the country would not succeed.

He said corruption of the previous governments had made all the institutions insolvent. Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the giants of corruption and the country would be free from corruption under his leadership, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Only half of children living with HIV have access ..

3 minutes ago

Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs Fights Off Challenge After ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Navy foils narcotics smuggling attempt

14 minutes ago

Graduates urged to face challenges with courage, p ..

14 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day on Sunday

14 minutes ago

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidentally in F ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.