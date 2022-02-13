UrduPoint.com

People Rejects Maulana From DI Khan's Mayor Slot: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said like 2018 general elections the people of Dera Ismail Khan once again rejected JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman from the slot of Mayor.

In a tweet, he said Umar Amin Gandapur the brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur won the election of Tehsil Mayor DI Khan by a clear majority, he tweeted.

>