People Rejects Opposition For Maligning State Institutions: Shoukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shoukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the people had rejected opposition parties for maligning state institutions in recent rallies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shoukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the people had rejected opposition parties for maligning state institutions in recent rallies.

Talking to APP, he said people were proud of Pakistan-Army and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces for restoring peace and stability in the country.

He said the opposition only wanted disturbance and chaos in the country. He termed the opposition parties rallies as totally flop show to attract common people.

Shoukat Yousafzai said the opposition should first tell the nation about the purpose behind their rallies.

He said the so called revolutionary leader Nawaz Sharif was sitting in London to avoid facing his corruption cases in the country.

He said a convicted person was hatching conspiracy against elected government and state institutions from abroad.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11-parties of opposition failed to fill a sports ground.

He said the people have rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process.

Shoukat Yousafzai condemned slang language used by the opposition during speeches, saying, it was reflection of their frustration.

