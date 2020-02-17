People report to local hospital with difficulty in breathing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :People exposed to chemical fumes in Keamari Town were brought to a local hospital in the metropolis with severe breathing problem Sunday night.

According to area police, affected people comprising both men and women were residents of a locality near the port area and were exposed to certain chemical fumes.

The fumes were reportedly so strong that some of them lost consciousness. They were immediately carried to a private hospital in the vicinity and provided with required medical support.

However, an elderly lady could not survive due her compromised immunity.Exact cause of her death and also the actual source of fume emission were said to be under investigation.