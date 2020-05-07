"People Repose Confidence In Government Policy On COVID-19": Aleem Khan

LAHORE, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that people have reposed confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government's efforts to contain coronavirus in the province as 82 percent people showed satisfaction over the government policies.

Hailing a successful gallup poll on government policies here on Wednesday, he said 22 percent more people voted in favour of the government efforts to control coronavirus as compared with the 60 percent last month.

The Senior Minister Punjab said the favorable rating was a true reflection of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the deadly virus in the country.

Aleem Khan said, "It is gratifying to acknowledge that Corona had been dealt with properly, now is the time to turn the wheel of the national economy and soften the lockdown." He said even developed and prosperous countries could not afford such a long lockdown but the Federal and Punjab Governments in Pakistan had adopted a better policy in imposing smart lockdown.

The Senior Minister said positive report of independent observers about the Pakistani government were welcoming, adding that even in these difficult circumstances 2.5 percent increase in Pakistani exports was encouraging.

He hailed the masses for showing a responsible attitude in the face of coronavirus, adding that the outbreak of coronavirus would witness a downward trend in the current month.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team acted wisely in difficult situations while the opposition adopted a policy of criticism only for the sake of criticism.

The Senior Minister said the people would gradually get relief and the situation would improve, adding that in the face of a global epidemic like coronavirus all had to come forward as united and think for the national cause beyond personal and party interests.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said the country would soon emerge from the difficult situation and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would be on the path of progress and prosperity.