People Repose Trust In PML-N's Leadership
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that once again people had reposed full confidence in PML-N's leadership.
In a statement issued here regarding the results of by polls, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had shown extraordinary performance after being elected as first women CM.
Azma Bukhari said, "People have given
their verdict in today's by elections that Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif."
She further said that results of by polls had proved that people had welcomed the vision and policies of PML-N, aimed at well-being and prosperity of the people.
