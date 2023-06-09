People repose trust in PPP in AJK by-polls: Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is a reality, which is a symbol of federation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said victory of the PPP candidate, Ziaul Qamar, in by-elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was a great news for all those who believe in federalism and federation of Pakistan.

He said the people ofAzad Kashmir have reposed their trust and confidence in not only in Ziaul Qamar and the PPP but also federation of Pakistan. He congratulated the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and urged him to expedite the PPP mission of serving people.

Zardari said that the PPP saved the country earlier and now once again it was in a coalition with other parties to save the country from economic crisis. He thanked the citizens of district Bagh for reposing trust in the PPP.