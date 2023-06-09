UrduPoint.com

People Repose Trust In PPP In AJK By-polls: Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

People repose trust in PPP in AJK by-polls: Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is a reality, which is a symbol of federation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said victory of the PPP candidate, Ziaul Qamar, in by-elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was a great news for all those who believe in federalism and federation of Pakistan.

He said the people ofAzad Kashmir have reposed their trust and confidence in not only in Ziaul Qamar and the PPP but also federation of Pakistan. He congratulated the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and urged him to expedite the PPP mission of serving people.

Zardari said that the PPP saved the country earlier and now once again it was in a coalition with other parties to save the country from economic crisis. He thanked the citizens of district Bagh for reposing trust in the PPP.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

20 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

21 minutes ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

1 hour ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

1 hour ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.