People Return To Lahore After Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM

People return to Lahore after Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) After celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved-ones in their hometowns, people have started returning to the city.

As Monday will be the first working day after Eid holidays, a large number of people returned to Lahore on Sunday.

Rush of people was seen at city General Bus Stand and other terminals as well as railway station.

On this Eid, like in the past years, special trains were also run by Pakistan Railway to facilitate people.

