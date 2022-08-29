UrduPoint.com

People Returning Home As Flood Water Down

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022

People returning home as flood water down

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :After a considerable decrease in flood water level, the affectees who had shifted to Motorway and other areas, were returning to their homes in Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Dozens of the affected families had returned to their hometown the other day while on Monday scores of the remaining families who had left their inundated homes were now returning to their areas in a bid to restart their routine life.

According to the officials of district administrations Charsadda and Nowshera the cleanliness work in affected areas has been started prompting the people to return to their localities. They said in areas where the water has subsided and the rehabilitation process has begun, people were returning to homes to assess their damages and resettle their households.

These areas were evacuated by the authorities three days ago to save people where the water level remained six feet high during the flooding situation. However with no new threat of flood wave and the water subsided on Sunday, the rehabilitation and resettlement of people have started in full swing from Monday morning.

The administration officials said some of the low-lying areas were still inundated hoping that these affected areas would be cleared today from accumulated water. The officials said most of the areas were covered with mud and heavy machinery has been provided to clear the mud from these areas.

