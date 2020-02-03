UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Run To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:10 PM

People run to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of people run in front of Centaurus Mall to Faisal Mosque in Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Marathon was organized by local administration in connection with Kashmir solidarity day to be observed across the country on February 5.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said entire nation stood with Kashmiris and would continue to raise their voices at international forums for their right to self determination.

The participants chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiris and urged the world to play role for ending human rights violation in the occupied valley.

In Man category Muhammad Waqas while in Women category Mehwish won the race.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Marathon Jammu Man February Women Mosque Race

Recent Stories

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

26 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

26 minutes ago

Moscow Court Schedules Appeal Hearing for Suspecte ..

5 minutes ago

Iran May Review Cooperation with IAEA "If New Circ ..

5 minutes ago

'Nothing personal' - PSG coach Tuchel plays down s ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.