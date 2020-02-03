People run to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of people run in front of Centaurus Mall to Faisal Mosque in Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Marathon was organized by local administration in connection with Kashmir solidarity day to be observed across the country on February 5.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said entire nation stood with Kashmiris and would continue to raise their voices at international forums for their right to self determination.

The participants chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiris and urged the world to play role for ending human rights violation in the occupied valley.

In Man category Muhammad Waqas while in Women category Mehwish won the race.