People rush to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Due to heavy rains twice this week following intense heat, people rushed to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather. The Meteorological Department had predicted rains this week and intimated the public to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

People said that during the last week the intensity of heat was increased which had limited their movement.

According to the details, after the rain on Friday, a large number of people turned to tourist places.

Talking to APP, people said that the rains have broken the heat wave so they reached Murree to enjoy the weather. A significant rush has been seen at important places in Murree including Mall Road, Pindi Point and Kashmir Point.

A tourist said that Murree received heavy inflow of people usually on weekends, but today, despite being a working day the rush here is considerable, he said. A family informed that they had specially come from Lahore to enjoy the weekend in Malika e Kohsar. Many people observed significant change in the environment of Murree. There is good cleanliness and sanitation on the Mall Road, and the quality of food items in the food street has also improved a lot, said a group of female students. A biker said that he along with his friend had reached Murree on a motorcycle from Jhelum. Explaining the reason for such an arduous journey, he informed that they were regular tourists and they always cover long distances on a motorcycle.

When asked about the parking and security conditions in Murree, he said that the Murree Traffic Police was keeping the traffic flow in a very organized manner. This time, parking in Murree has also been seen to be organized in a better way, he said.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers who decorated the bazaars of Murree with their products have also welcomed the arrival of the public. They said that the administration has provided a good environment for tourists by conducting operations against encroachments and the beauty of the market has also been increased. Now the customers do not have to face the chaotic traffic on reaching any shop or hotel, said a shopkeeper. We always to welcome tourists in Murree, specially on weekend.

It is worth mentioning here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a number of new projects to make Murree a modern and attractive tourist destination, including glass train, water supply schemes, separate parking space, encroachment free environment, enhancing the beauty of the Murree and enhancing the quality of cleanliness. The CM has given special instructions to the Murree administration to provide the best facilities to the tourists. Resultantly, RMCW officials are busy ensuring the cleanliness of Murree on a daily basis. The local administration including police, traffic police and sanitation staff are maintaining the beauty of Murree's environment under a coordinated system.