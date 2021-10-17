People rush to Sunday bazaars to purchase woolies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :People of twin cities rushed to Sunday bazaars to purchase warm clothes as the weather turned a little bit chilly.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of shops and stalls of weekly bazaars attracting the customers.

Crowds of people, both poor and middle class can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars, besides woolies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale as well.

With temperature dipping down with each passing day, the sale of warm clothes registering enormous surge in the Sunday bazaars of the town.

"There is no other option except to buy winter clothes to beat the cold" Nasir, a resident of Waris Khan said.

A visitor Tahir Chaudry said that almost twenty to fifty percent rise had been observed in prices of winter clothes compared to last year.

The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as nowadays the demand of their clothes has increased manifold. "Our business is going very well though it is the start but it would gain more momentum, said Naseer Khan, a stall holder at Saddar Bazaar."Meanwhile, Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) was expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.