People Saddened Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

People saddened over loss of lives in Turkiye earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the county are mourning the loss of life, and destruction caused by a massive earthquake in Turkiye.

People from all walks of life have expressed their sadness and grief over the disaster. They are in pain as reports of a massive earthquake in Turkiye have emerged. The disaster has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and has caused significant destruction.

Prayers and condolences have been pouring in for the victims and their families, and social media is filled with messages of support.

Professor (Retd) Khalid Usman said, "People of Pakistan have a strong emotional and religious attachment with Turkiye and are in pain over the havoc brought by the natural disaster.

" Special prayers were offered in mosques for those still trapped under collapsed buildings.

Assistant Professor Bushra Hakeem praised the quick response of the Pakistani government, which sent rescue teams and relief goods to Turkiye.

People recalled that Turkiye was the first country to respond to the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005 and feel it is their time to reciprocate, now that it needs support of the world community.

