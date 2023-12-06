Open Menu

"People Scaring Of Public Court, Don’t Want Elections On Time" : Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

"People scaring of public court, don’t want elections on time" : Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Secretary Information of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that the people who were afraid of the verdict from the public court did not want elections to be held on time.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, responding to Chief of Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, he said that “Maulana has a government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we have no idea what feasible environment, he is looking for.

He recalled the PPP had opposed the delaying of the general elections in the country, even after the assassination of former premier Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007.

“The PPP had contested the general polls of 2013 ad 2018 despite severe threats from the terrorists to the party leadership and its supporters,” he added.

Faisal Karim expressed hope that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa would ensure the general elections across the country on time.

