People & Scholars Must Show Responsibility To Implement SOPs For Preventing Corona In Quetta:Saqib

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta (General) Saqib Khan Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding vaccination against corona in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by scholars from all schools of thought including District Health Officer Quetta.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Quetta said that scholars would play their due role to cooperate with administration in preventing the spread of the coronavirus from the area despite they would create awareness among people against the deadly virus.

He said we hope that they would continue to do so in the future. "Scholars are an important part of our society and we all respect them." ADC maintained the scholars should launch a Dawaah campaign to raise public awareness and in their speeches while the people should be told that vaccination against coronavirus was the only way to quell this deadly disease.

He said people and the scholars should show responsibility in implementing the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that the implementation of could be made possible to get rid of this deadly epidemic.

Saqib Khan noted the common goal of all of us was to protect the lives of the people and we all work together to save our people from the deadly disease, therefore, the provincial government and administration at the same time, this epidemic could be dealt with only with the cooperation of scholars belonging to all schools of thought.

