People Seeks Notice Against Drug Sellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

People seeks notice against drug sellers

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::The people of the area appealed district police to take notice against drug sellers who openly puffing hashish during dusk time at both sides of river Punjkora.

The people on social media appealed and requested the Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower to take serious action against the drug sellers.

Police asked the people to fully support them for curbing menace from our society.

