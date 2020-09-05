People serving in the social sector needs patronage of public as well as private sector: Asad Qaiser

UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that people who are committed to the cause of social well being and welfare of needy must be supported and encouraged to be persistent in their noble cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that people who are committed to the cause of social well being and welfare of needy must be supported and encouraged to be persistent in their noble cause.

He said that Persons with Disabilities (PWD) have all the potentials to be part of this society for this they need support and positive environment. He expressed these views while addressing the special ceremony organized by KORT for PWDs in National Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine here.

The Speaker said that focusing social welfare efforts is pre-requisite for socio-economic development of the country. He said that the people who are supporting and administering social welfare projects will be rewarded in both worlds.

He said that all these people should be patronized at public and private level.

The Speaker said that he was bestowed with special child and he feels lucky and blessed to serve her. He said it is blessing to serve and spend life in the cause of others as it is the only way to make this society a model of welfare and progress for all.

He appreciated the services of Ch.Akhtar who is striving hard to sustain the cause of supporting PWD. He said that as custodian of parliament he would continue to support and encourage such efforts and services.

He also informed that establishment of Model schools for the physically challenged persons was being seriously considered at highest level. Later he distributed wheel chairs to the physically challenged persons.

