People should adopt preventive measures against COVID-19: Fawad Ch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that coronavirus was spreading speedily in Pakistan so that people should adopt strict preventive measures.

He was talking to media persons after visiting newly established a facemask factory at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) where N-95 facemasks are being manufactures for saving people from coronavirus pandemic.

He said that government was adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, adding that virus was not only spreading speedily but toll of its casualties was also increasing.

Fawad said, however, government could not disperse people from mosques or bazaars.

He said: "Talks about lockdown are very easy but implementation on it is very tough. Lockdown is very fatal for economy. Therefore, we are creating awareness among the people so that they could adopt preventive measures at their own instead of government impose strict lockdown on them." He said that Sharif brothers not only enjoyed powers for a long time, but they also deployed their blue-eyed persons at key posts everywhere in the country, adding that now these people were creating hindrance in the way of PTI government.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal grudge with Sharif brothers, but he wants to bring looted money back to Pakistan," Fawad Ch said.

He said that national economy had became destabilized when previous rulers looted and plundered national wealth and shifted it abroad.

He said that sugar and flour reports were of previous year. He said: "We are hopeful that this crisis will not occur this year."He said that there was much talent in Pakistani nation and our scientists and engineers were working for manufacturing dialysis machines. "We will also develop medical devices at our own whereas commercial production of ventilators will also start very soon," he added.

Fawad Ch said: "Early we were importing facemask N-95, but now it is being manufactured within the country. It is also a big achievement that we are manufacturing every item which is necessary against coronavirus within the country except ventilators. We are also hopeful that Pakistan will start manufacturing of ventilators within next few months."