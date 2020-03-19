People should avoid believing in rumors : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib has urged the people to avoid believing in rumors and 'unconfirmed' news circulating about COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib has urged the people to avoid believing in rumors and 'unconfirmed' news circulating about COVID-19.

He said here Thursday that government was taking all the preventive measures to tackle the situation caused by corona virus and added that all the citizens returning from foreign countries were being properly examined .

He said that special centers were set up at different points to isolate suspected persons and provided them necessary medical services.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab ,Sardar Usman Buzdar were monitoring the situation very closely.

Farukh Habib appealed to the citizens to adopt preventive measures in letter and spirit.