UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Should Avoid Believing In Rumors : Federal Parliamentary Secretary For Railways, Mian Farukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

People should avoid believing in rumors : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib has urged the people to avoid believing in rumors and 'unconfirmed' news circulating about COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib has urged the people to avoid believing in rumors and 'unconfirmed' news circulating about COVID-19.

He said here Thursday that government was taking all the preventive measures to tackle the situation caused by corona virus and added that all the citizens returning from foreign countries were being properly examined .

He said that special centers were set up at different points to isolate suspected persons and provided them necessary medical services.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab ,Sardar Usman Buzdar were monitoring the situation very closely.

Farukh Habib appealed to the citizens to adopt preventive measures in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai urges public to utilise &#039;DubaiNow ..

16 minutes ago

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

34 minutes ago

HCSTSI expresses concern over violation of Sindh H ..

10 minutes ago

Vegetable crop with polluted water ploughed

10 minutes ago

Alibaba offers AI diagnostic tool of COVID-19 to m ..

10 minutes ago

16 new cases of coronavirus reported from KP

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.