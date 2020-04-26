People should avoid social activities to prevent COVID-19: Dr. Wali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Balochistan's Manager, Dr. Ahmed Wali Sunday said that the people should ensure implementation of government's precautionary measures and avoid social activities in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views in a press conference here at Quetta Press Club.

He said that the processes of screenings of the government employees, journalists including Electronic and print media were launched in collaboration with Indus Health Net Work Pakistan, despite thousands of people have been tested so far in a war against coronavirus.

Dr. Ahmed Wali said that citizens should also cooperate with provincial government to follow precautionary measures and avoid political and social gatherings in order to prevent the outbreak.

He said that thousands of people have died due to coronavirus all over the world saying that if the coronavirus would spread in the country, it would be difficult to control.

He said that TB control program Balochistan in collaboration with Indus Health Network Pakistan has screened the citizens and employees in different areas and respective hospitals including Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital, Balochistan High Court and Police Line Quetta for controlling the spread of the pandemic virus.

He said that TB control program was playing its due role to screen people in the province.