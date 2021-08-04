People should be more careful to avoid lethal delta virus: Dr. Alam Zeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Medical Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Prof Dr. Alam Zaib Swati Wednesday said that owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 patient the beds in the hospital are insufficient to tackle with any emergency like situation.

If people would not follow the Coronavirus SOPs the outbreak would reach its peak which will be difficult to control again.

He said this while chairing an emergency meeting due to the increasing cases of coronavirus at ATH.

During the fourth wave of Coronavirus, the number of cases has increased drastically in ATH which is alarming, the public should be more careful to avoid the lethal delta virus as the symptoms of this wave are different from all the previous three, Dr. Alam Zeb said.

In the meeting the rapidly growing cases of Coronavirus came under discussion, while Chairman Coronavirus Committee Dr. Iram Sarwar informed the meeting that at present preparations at ATH are adequate, if the cases continue to grow then we need more beds to tackle the situation in the hospital.

The meeting was also attended by the Hospital Director Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Nursing Director Shamsul Huda and heads of all departments.

Medical Director said that the number of cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan and especially in Hazara have reached its highest level in the last three weeks which is a reminder of the deteriorating situation due to the global epidemic.

The fourth wave has become more lethal due to the increased activities during Eid-ul-Azha, the current increase is attributed to the delta type that appeared in India a few months ago and started its devastation.

To cope with the growing challenge of COVID-19 we have closed some wards at ATH and allocated more beds for Coronavirus, now we are ready to tackle any emergency situation, adding he said.

He further said that this type of Coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries including Pakistan adding that more patients with Coronavirus were hospitalized during the fourth wave than in any of the previous wave.