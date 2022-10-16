UrduPoint.com

People Should Cast Vote For Candidates Who Want To Join Assembly: Asfandyar Wali

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

People should cast vote for candidates who want to join assembly: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday urged the people to cast their vote for candidates who want to join Parliament instead of a man who did not want to join assembly.

Talking to media in Muhammad Nari Charsadda while polling his vote, ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the establishment should not be dragged into the political war, there was no pro and anti-establishment fight in the politics of the country.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was removed by a motion of no confidence in Parliament, he added.

Meanwhile, ANP's provincial president Aimal Wali Khan also cast his vote at Muhammad Nari polling station.

