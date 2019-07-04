UrduPoint.com
People Should Check Dickeys Of Their Vehicles Before Leaving Home: PPP Central Leader Syed Khurshid Shah

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:14 PM

People should check dickeys of their vehicles before leaving home: PPP central leader Syed Khurshid Shah

PPP central leader Syed Khurshid Shah has advised political workers and people to check their vehicles particularly dickeys of their vehicles before leaving hom

SUKKAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) PPP central leader Syed Khurshid Shah has advised political workers and people to check their vehicles particularly dickeys of their vehicles before leaving home.Talking to media men here Thursday he said that if national economy is improved by putting us into jail then cast us into jails.

We have no problem this way.Imran Khan has not tasted the winds of jail but it makes no difference to us if we are sent to jail, he remarked.Responding to a quest on arrest of Rana Sana Ullah he said " it is requested to people to check the dickey of their vehicles before leaving their homes.

If sending us to jail provides relief to people then the entire opposition should be put into jail, he added. The arrests are being made to cover up failures of Imran Khan.Hitting hard the incumbent government he said " government should tell us any one project which has been started by it.

What change Imran Khan has brought within one year. The doors to employment stand shut today and we are helpless.About upsurge in inflation he said what cost one rupee a year before is now costing Rs 2.50.

