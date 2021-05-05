People should cooperate to quell COVID-19 in country: PTI Leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday said people should cooperate with the government to control the third wave of coronavirus and ensure implementation of precautionary measures

In a statement, he said it was positive measures to take serving of Pakistan Army for ensuring implement of standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the areas saying Pakistan Army always served the people in difficult times.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Pakistan during the third wave of coronavirus like the rest of the world, which is increasing the number of deaths and patients in hospitals.

He said that people should take precautionary measures to protect themselves from epidemic so that their family could be protected from the it saying we could be defeated the deadly virus by only implementation of SOPs.