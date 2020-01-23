People should cooperate with admin to solve issues: AC

Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal Thursday said people should cooperate with district administration to solve their problem in a peaceful way

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal Thursday said people should cooperate with district administration to solve their problem in a peaceful way.

Talking to media, he said that no body is allowed to cross law and order limits and it was top priority to save lives of the area.

He said district Astore is a very peaceful area and people were also very educated, If any person from other area will try to ruin the peaceful environment of the district would be held with iron hand.

He further said Deputy Commissioner instructed the police force to check all the entrance and exit points on security reason.