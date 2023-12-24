Open Menu

People Should Elect Honest Leadership: Siraj Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 10:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday said that the people should elect an honest and corruption-free leadership of Jamat-e-Islami on February 8 to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense.

On Sunday addressing a public meeting in Constituency NA 50, Jand, he further said that the Pakistani nation has awakened, if the nation gives a chance to Jamat-e-Islami, it will improve the quality of life of the poor and eradicate unemployment and corruption from the country.

A large number of men and women from tehsil Jand participated in the meeting.

