Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 09:20 PM

People should elect PPP’s candidates in upcoming elections: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain on Monday said that the people of Hyderabad should make the candidates of the People's Party successful in the upcoming elections so that the problems of the city could be solved and the people get maximum relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain on Monday said that the people of Hyderabad should make the candidates of the People's Party successful in the upcoming elections so that the problems of the city could be solved and the people get maximum relief.

According to the statement, Arain said that unfortunately, a party imposed on this city had not done anything for the development of the city, due to which the second largest city of Sindh became a ruin.

He emphasized that the PPP advocates for the rights of the people and currently, PPP representatives hold a significant majority in municipal bodies if the party’s candidates were elected in national and provincial assembly elections, the city's concerns will be effectively voiced at these higher levels of governance.

Arain also highlighted the significant development projects undertaken during the tenure of former chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, which left a positive impact on the progress of Hyderabad.

