People Should Follow SOPs To Defeat Deadly Virus: DC Awaran Saifullah

Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said the people should cooperate to defeat this deadly disease by strictly following the government's anti-corona measures.

He said the government and the district administration are the guarantors of the lives and property of the people saying people could save them and their children from coronavirus through only following precautionary measures.

The coronavirus is an epidemic and caution is the cure, the third wave of corona has affected the world while the recent corona wave is extremely dangerous, he noted.

He expressed these views during a meeting with religious scholars and Anjuman-e-Tajiran regarding the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran urged the scholars to guide the public during their sermons and speeches to follow SOPs in the mosques and other places.

He said that religious scholars have a high status in our society and therefore scholars of all schools of thought should educate people about government SOPs in their mosques and places of worship in order to control the virus.

