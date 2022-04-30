UrduPoint.com

People Should Give Food To Beggars, Not Cash: NCRC Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Chairperson of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Saturday urged the people to give food and water to the professional beggars instead of cash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairperson of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Saturday urged the people to give food and water to the professional beggars instead of cash.

Talking to APP, she said during the Holy Month of Ramazan, an influx of beggars could be seen in cities, including Islamabad, chasing people, particularly buyers in the markets.

She said they were taking action against the beggars mafia and ready to cooperate with the police in that regard.

With busting of the gangs of beggars, child abduction would stop, she added.

