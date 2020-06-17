UrduPoint.com
People Should Help Each Other By Following Instruction And Adopting Precautionary Measures: Dr Neelam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

People should help each other by following instruction and adopting precautionary measures: Dr Neelam

Psychologist Dr. Neelam on Wednesday said in the view of the deteriorating situation of coronavirus, the people should help each other by following instruction and adopting precautionary measures to avoid any emergency situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Psychologist Dr. Neelam on Wednesday said in the view of the deteriorating situation of coronavirus, the people should help each other by following instruction and adopting precautionary measures to avoid any emergency situation.

Talking to a private news channel, she said if anyone felt symptoms like coronavirus, he must observe isolation and quarantine oneself for at least 14 days.

Everyone needed to stay conscious, but there was no need to get panic, she added.

Coronavirus was not was a dangerous but it could be treated by making immune system strong and taking specific diet, she added.

She said "If your corona test is positive, do not rush to hospitals immediately and try to cure it at home by observing complete isolation." She expressed regret that the people did not follow the Standard Operating procedure (SOP) and precautionary measures as the lockdown ended before Eid.

It gave hype to the number of corona cases in the country, she added.

She said isolation of hotspot areas is the ultimate solution to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic adding it was our responsibility to look after the people who could not earn in the challenging situation.

