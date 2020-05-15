People should learn to live with coronavirus; follow SOPs to protect them: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with no vaccination developed for the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the people should learn to live with the contagion for about a year and save them by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including social distancing, advised by the health experts from across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with no vaccination developed for the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the people should learn to live with the contagion for about a year and save them by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including social distancing, advised by the health experts from across the world.

"We have put in our minds that we have to live with the coronavirus at least by the end of this year. And it is our responsibility to take precautionary measures and protect ourselves [from this disease]," he said in a televised media briefing about the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, PM's Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf were also present.

The prime minister said if he had any surety of the COVID-19 ending in two or three months, he would have gone for a complete lockdown for three months and had made arrangements to reach out to the poor and deserving with food items at their doorsteps.

"The experts and scientists from across the world have not found any treatment of the coronavirus, and the vaccine will also not be available this year," he said.

Imran Khan said as the virus spread fast through gatherings and crowds, the people were required to strictly follow the SOPs and guidelines to protect themselves from the deadly contagion.

He said the countries and regions, which had opted for lockdown after the outbreak of coronavirus including Wuhan (China), South Korea, Singapore and Japan, were witnessing another spike in the virus after reopening their cities.

"Now we in Pakistan like other countries in the world also have to live with this virus," he remarked.