UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Should Learn To Live With Coronavirus; Follow SOPs To Protect Them: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

People should learn to live with coronavirus; follow SOPs to protect them: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with no vaccination developed for the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the people should learn to live with the contagion for about a year and save them by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including social distancing, advised by the health experts from across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with no vaccination developed for the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the people should learn to live with the contagion for about a year and save them by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including social distancing, advised by the health experts from across the world.

"We have put in our minds that we have to live with the coronavirus at least by the end of this year. And it is our responsibility to take precautionary measures and protect ourselves [from this disease]," he said in a televised media briefing about the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, PM's Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf were also present.

The prime minister said if he had any surety of the COVID-19 ending in two or three months, he would have gone for a complete lockdown for three months and had made arrangements to reach out to the poor and deserving with food items at their doorsteps.

"The experts and scientists from across the world have not found any treatment of the coronavirus, and the vaccine will also not be available this year," he said.

Imran Khan said as the virus spread fast through gatherings and crowds, the people were required to strictly follow the SOPs and guidelines to protect themselves from the deadly contagion.

He said the countries and regions, which had opted for lockdown after the outbreak of coronavirus including Wuhan (China), South Korea, Singapore and Japan, were witnessing another spike in the virus after reopening their cities.

"Now we in Pakistan like other countries in the world also have to live with this virus," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Poor Education China Wuhan Singapore Japan South Korea National University Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

46 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

54 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

56 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Rosneft Expects Oil Production in 2020 to Be 24Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.