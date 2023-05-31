People should provide relief in upcoming budget: Kumail Hyder

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Newly elected district chairman, Local Government, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah has said the people should be provided relief in the upcoming budget.

"It is the duty of the government to facilitate the masses on all possible platforms," he said while talking to journalists during a gathering here on Wednesday.

Hyder said that poor people should also be represented by the members of civil society so they could get maximum relief.