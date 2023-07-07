People should register their vote for general election by 13 July: Sharifullah

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah on Friday said that only seven days were left for correction of voting in general elections 2023

He said that registration and validation of vote would be done by July 13, 2023. Your vote is not just your voice but your power, register your power and use it in elections, he said.

He said that the people's ID card number would be sent to the Election Commission in a message to 8300 and the people would be given immediate information.

If the details of the vote were not correct or the vote was not registered, the people should immediately approach to the concerned District Election Commissioner's office and get their vote registered or get corrected details of their vote, he mentioned.

He said that it should be noted that this was the last chance for vote registration and data accuracy before the general elections. This should be done in time to ensure getting the right to vote, he added.