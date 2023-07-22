People should repose confidence in PML-N to overcome crises: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that the people should repose confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in upcoming general elections to overcome multifaceted crises prevalent in the country.

Addressing a gas inauguration ceremony in Chak No.31-JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow here on Saturday night, he said that PML-N was the only party which had the ability to drag Pakistan out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that in 1998, the entire nation was under extreme stress when India had made atomic explosions whereas its minister was intimidated the neighboring country. In this circumstance, the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif who was the then Prime Minister of Pakistan despite severe foreign pressure and threats had conducted six atomic explosions in response of five Indian explosions for equalizing the balance of power in the region.

Similarly, in 2013, Pakistan was facing acute shortage of electricity and the people were experiencing unprecedented load-shedding of 20 hours daily whereas rampant incidents of terrorism had further aggravated the situation and chocked the entire economic activities in the country.

He said that the nation had posed confidence in PML-N which under dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif not only overcome the menace of terrorism and load shedding within four years but also put the country on road to progress and prosperity. However, unfortunately, in 2018 the democratically elected government of PML-N was removed under a calculated move by disqualifying Mian Nawaz Sharif on flimsy allegation of 'not receiving salary from his own son', he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan was clamped on the nation and this experiment failed bitterly as this man could not launch any worth-mentioning development project despite enjoying powers for four years. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was an incompetent person as he only promoted the culture of hate and hatred during his tenure. He said that ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan's government had pushed the country at verge of bankruptcy. However, the conscious leadership of incumbent government overcame this situation and saved the country from collapse.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that Pakistan was still under severe grip of multifaceted crises. Therefore, the people should repose confidence in PML-N in upcoming general elections to drag the country out of these crises.

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated the supply of gas to Chak No.31-JB Khan Pur and said that the government was contemplating to sign a gas agreement with Russia and Iran to facilitate the masses with this commodity.

He also assured the area people to resolve their genuine problems and provide them all basic amenities at their doorsteps on top priority basis.

Former MPAs Mian Amjal Asif, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, area notables and other people were also present on the occasion.