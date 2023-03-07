UrduPoint.com

People Should Support The Administration And Government In 15-day "Safai Nisaf Iman Campaign"; Says DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

People should support the administration and government in 15-day "Safai Nisaf Iman Campaign"; Says DC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza presided over the meeting on Tuesday regarding the 15-day long cleanliness drive across the province.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Waqar Akbar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Salim Raja, Assistant Commissioners and Chief Officers of all concerned tehsils participated through video link.

DC Attock said that the staff of municipal, town committees and district councils throughout the district will ensure the cleaning of garbage from the streets, and neighborhoods of the city during the cleanliness campaign. He appealed to the public for supporting the administration and the government in the campaign and making this campaign a success.

Related Topics

Attock All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

54 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop ..

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.