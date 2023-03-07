People should support the administration and government in 15-day "Safai Nisaf Iman Campaign"; Says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza presided over the meeting on Tuesday regarding the 15-day long cleanliness drive across the province.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Waqar Akbar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Salim Raja, Assistant Commissioners and Chief Officers of all concerned tehsils participated through video link.

DC Attock said that the staff of municipal, town committees and district councils throughout the district will ensure the cleaning of garbage from the streets, and neighborhoods of the city during the cleanliness campaign. He appealed to the public for supporting the administration and the government in the campaign and making this campaign a success.