People Should Understand COVID-19 A Dangerous Disease: Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

People should understand COVID-19 a dangerous disease: Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the people should understand that coronavirus was a dangerous disease so we should all have to adopt preventive measures and act according to the government advises in this regard.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the Punjab government would soon increase testing capacity of coronavirus from 10,000 per day.

The governor said he had always respected the ulemas and expressed his hope that they would play their important role to aware the people about the preventive measures against the pandemic disease of COVID-19.

He said the movements of the people increased again in the province and there was dire need to adopt social distancing otherwise the virus could spread at large scale in the country.

Replying to a question, he said coordination should be enhanced between provinces and federation to stop spreading of coronavirus, adding there was dire need to change mind set of the people in this regard.

He said COVID-19 and poverty both were threats and we have to tackle with both at same time.

Governor appealed to all political parties and their workers to avoid to do politics over the issue of coronavirus in this crucial time.

