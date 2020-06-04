People should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Planning Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday urged that the people should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Talking to a private news channel she said masses should strictly follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona virus. Adding, social distancing, washing of hands frequently and wearing face masks can help protect people against this pandemic.

Eating healthy diet and building up immunity may help people recover fast, she added.

She said the citizens must honor the government's policy of lockdown and stay at home in order to avoid spreading of COVID-19, while 40% cases reported are community transmitted.

Most of our population comprises of youth with strong immunity but we still need to be extra careful.

So far death reported are those who have been suffering from some sort of disease earlier, added by Kanwal Shauzab.