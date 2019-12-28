UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Show Love, Support For PPP Chairman At Liaquat Bagh : Saeed Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

People show love, support for PPP Chairman at Liaquat Bagh : Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information, Saeed Ghani has said that people showed their extreme love and support for Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in public gathering at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Saeed Ghani has said that people showed their extreme love and support for Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in public gathering at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

The Provincial Minister claimed that it was one of the huge public meetings ever witnessed in historical Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said not only thousands of workers and supporters of PPP, but also people from all walks of life came to show their love and affection for their beloved leaders, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Bagh All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

4 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

4 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Aziz tie knot

11 minutes ago

French Police Deploy Tear Gas During Protests in P ..

16 minutes ago

Brighton beat Bournemouth to ease relegation fears ..

16 minutes ago

OIC meeting on Occupied Kashmir to be held next ye ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.