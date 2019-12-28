People show love, support for PPP Chairman at Liaquat Bagh : Saeed Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information, Saeed Ghani has said that people showed their extreme love and support for Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in public gathering at Liaquat Bagh

The Provincial Minister claimed that it was one of the huge public meetings ever witnessed in historical Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said not only thousands of workers and supporters of PPP, but also people from all walks of life came to show their love and affection for their beloved leaders, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.