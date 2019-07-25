UrduPoint.com
People Snap Selfies With Maryam Nawaz At Lahore Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 17 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:36 AM

People snap selfies with Maryam Nawaz at Lahore Airport

The videos of people taking selfies with the PML-N leader are going viral on social media.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is off to Quetta for a public rally to mark one year of general elections 2018.

The PML-N is observing July 25 as Black Day.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Safdar took the flight from Lahore Airport. While they were in the waiting area, a lot of people came to them to snap selfies.

The videos of people taking selfies with the PML-N leader are going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that people are walking up to her saying the government is afraid of her.

“People walking up to me saying ‘hakoomat aap se dar rahi hai’ .

Others chanting ‘Sher’. This is what they fear. People know all,” she wrote.

She said that she is on board the flight to Quetta for Yom-e-Siyah jalsa, adding, “Every day under the Vote-Chor, Jaali hakoomat has been a black day for Pak.”

As videos surfaced of the crowded waiting lounge of the airport with people taking selfies with Maryam Nawaz, she said this love is her asset.

