People Stag Protest Against Doctors, Paramedical Staff Strike In King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

People stag protest against doctors, paramedical staff strike in King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra

Families of poor patients Thursday staged protest against the strike of doctors and paramedical staff in King Abdullah Hospital (KAH) Manshera

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Families of poor patients Thursday staged protest against the strike of doctors and paramedical staff in King Abdullah Hospital (KAH) Manshera.

According to the detail, the strike of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of KAH, Tehsil Headquarters hospitals (THQ), Basic Health Unit (BHU) in all over district Manshera continued on the second consecutive day where except emergency all Out Patient Door (OPD) and wards were locked.

Families of the poor patients were in search of doctors and paramedics in the hospitals but the doctors and paramedics were busy in private practice where they were charging the patients on their own will.

Poor patients and their families were staging protest against the strike of the doctor, nurses and paramedical staff in the government hospital in front of KAH and blocked Abbottabad road where traffic was jam for hours.

The protestors were demanding to end the strike of doctors.

